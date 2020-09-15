Mr. Julius Vernon Albritton



Brighton - August 8, 1957 - September 11, 2020



Mr. Julius Vernon Albritton, 63, of Brighton TN, passed on September 11, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Janice Palmer Albritton; daughter, Kristina Albritton Wirt and 2 grandchildren. He also leaves sisters: Annie Mae Pruitt, Alpina Davis, Eva Nell Drake and Carolyn Albritton: brothers James, Milton, Rufus, Nathaniel, Raymond, Larry and Dewayne Albritton. Julius was preceded in death by his parents, Elgie and Ester Lee Albritton, Sisters Helen Rozar and Evelyn Carter and Brothers Willie and Roland Albritton.



A walk-thru viewing will take place on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 12:00-5:00m at Barlow Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 12:00 noon at Barlow Funeral Home VB Barlow Memorial Chapel.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store