June Boone Crowl

Collierville - June Boone Crowl, 93, of Collierville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, George Crowl. Mrs. Crowl is survived by her three children, Robert W. Crowl (Jane), Patty Burkett (Tom) and Mark Crowl (Cindy), six grandchildren, Jenny Zorn, Kelly Berkhan, Stephanie Bushart, Steven Howell, Matt Crowl and Jacob Crowl along with 13 great-grandchildren. The family would like to send a special thank you to her caregiver, Grace Matthews.

Mrs. Crowl was an active member at Collierville United Methodist Church as well as a member of the Collierville Contemporary Club. When she wasn't playing Bridge with her close friends, she could be found either talking on the phone with her family and friends or just sitting with them listening and swapping stories. She was very involved with her family and will be dearly missed.

There will be a graveside service on Friday, November 20th at 2:00 pm at Magnolia Cemetery, 435 South Mount Pleasant Road in Collierville.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
