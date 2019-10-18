Services
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosary
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Sorrow
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows
Collierville - June Fricks Bennis, 82, passed away peacefully at Baptist Hospice House in Collierville on October 10, 2019 after a long illness. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Deacon Donald Bennis, two daughters, Susan Webster (Michael) of Horn Lake, MS, Dr. Laura Haskins (Gary) of Memphis, and one son, David Bennis (Leslie) of Chesepeake, VA. She also leaves seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She has been a parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church for over 50 years and will be remembered for her devout faith, her gracious hospitality, her artistic talent and her long, courageous battle with serious illness.

As her last gift, she has lovingly donated her body to The University of Tennessee College of Medicine.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Canale Funeral Directors, 2700 Union Ave, Ext. There will be a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. A Rosary will precede the Mass, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to Baptist Hospice Foundation, 350 N. Humphreys Blvd., Memphis, 38120.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
