June Robinson Sumner Glenn
Crawfordsville, AR
June Robinson Sumner Glenn of Crawfordsville, Arkansas, passed away peacefully at the age of 92, on February 5, 2019, at Pleasant Valley Living Center in Little Rock, Arkansas.
June was born on June 24, 1926 in Memphis, Tennessee to Paul Creekmore Sumner and Louise Robinson, both from Sumner, Mississippi. Joseph Burton Sumner, June's great-grandfather, was the founder of Sumner, Mississippi and was also the first mayor of Sumner.
June was preceded in death by her husband, William (Billy) Morris Glenn, whom she married December 1, 1946, in Sumner, Mississippi. Billy was born on April 6, 1926 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Grover Cleveland Glenn and Annie Morris, both from Crawfordsville, Arkansas. June and Billy honeymooned at The Peabody in Memphis, Tennessee.
In the fall of 1945, June received her pilot's license in a J3 Piper Cub at Memphis Flying Service and had a varied and exciting career as executive secretary for the president of Delta Refinery and J. C. Rainer Enterprises, both in Memphis, Tennessee. She also worked as a bookkeeper for Twist Farms in Twist, Arkansas, handling tedious numeric accounts for thousands of acres of farmland in two states. June was a member of the Third Church of Christian Scientists in Memphis, Tennessee.
June's artistic soul was expressed through her stained glass creations, woven baskets, oil paintings and hand sewn clothing. June also enjoyed creating small bronzes and working in her beautiful, landscaped yard. While on vacation in 1976, Billy and June floated the Colorado River and ventured on to the Bay Area near San Francisco where they danced together in the Oak Room in Oakland. Many other dancers left the floor to admire their smooth footwork and obvious love of dance.
June was preceded in death by a son, William Morris Glenn, Jr., born December 3, 1948 and passed away February 18, 2018. She is survived by a daughter, Luann Glenn, born February 16, 1955 of Little Rock, Arkansas. June, the oldest of three siblings, is preceded in death by her sisters, Taylor Simpson Sumner (Spradling), Eleanor Joy Sumner (Meyer) and a brother Paul Creekmore Sumner, Jr.
A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Crittenden Memorial Park in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 17, 2019