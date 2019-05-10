|
June Williams Cannon
Millington - June Williams Cannon, age 89, passed from this life on May 6th at her home in Millington, TN. She leaves two children, her son, James B. Cannon, and her daughter, Paula (Danny) Baker, both of Millington. She was Meme to her three beloved grandchildren, Kristen Lloyd, Daniel Baker, and Kaitlin Reece. Great grandchildren are Brayden, Aubree, and Tripp. She also leaves a brother, Larry Williams, and two sisters, Patricia Campbell and Judy (Tom) Scott.
June was born on March 2nd, 1930, in St. Louis, MO. to parents Paul and Bessie (Jones) Williams, who predeceased her. She was the wife of the late James L. Cannon, who passed away in 1998. Services will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 3819 Edith Nankipoo Rd., Ripley TN. on Monday, May 13th. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m., and a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. A reception will follow at Grace Baptist Activities Building.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 10, 2019