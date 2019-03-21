|
|
Justin Ryan Howard
Brighton, TN
Justin Ryan Howard, 38, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born in Memphis and was raised in the Holly Grove community. He will be remembered as a little shy, blond headed, mischievous boy, who grew into a skilled craftsman and a non-judgmental, loving young man. He enjoyed woodworking, repairing various electrical and electronic devices, and working on his vehicles.
He was a member of Holly Grove Cumberland Presbyterian (CP) Church and loved his family and friends. He graduated from Brighton High School and was employed by Howard's Cabinets.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents L. A. Howard, and Buford and Mary Lee Goforth Delashmit; and his uncle Mark Randal "Randy" Delashmit.
He is survived and will be greatly missed by his parents, Melba and Ricky Howard of Brighton, TN; sister Jenna Lee Shelton (Brandon); brother Jason Cody Howard (Melissa); uncle Tim (Jackie) Howard; great-aunt Sherry Cody and grandmother Jean Cody Howard. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Cody and Jade Howard; Adin and Sam Shelton; and cousin Elijah Howard.
The family will receive friends and family at Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home in Covington Friday, March 22, from 1:30 until funeral services at 3PM. Burial will follow Indian Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that any remembrances be made to Holly Grove CP Church, website: [email protected] or the .
The family deeply appreciates the love, support, comfort, prayers, and words of encouragement shown by other family members, friends, and business friends during their time of great loss. The family extends their love to the many others who are in pain and suffering alone.
They have found that there are far more than anyone could ever imagine.
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
901 476 9778
www.maleyyarbrough.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 21, 2019