|
|
J.W. Frank Johnson
Memphis
J. W. Frank Johnson, 80, passed away March 18, 2019 from acute myeloid leukemia. Frank was born April 18, 1938 to John and Annie Johnson in Rolla, North Dakota. He graduated from Willmar High School in Willmar, Minnesota and then graduated with an associates degree from Rochester Community College in Rochester, MN.
In 1960, Frank began his career as a successful small business owner, mostly in restaurants. In Memphis, he owned and managed Ray Gammon's Restaurant, Tastee Bar-B-Q, the Epicurean Cafeteria, and the Pinnacle Restaurant. During his retirement Frank was the on-site property manager, security guard, and groundskeeper of the Sears Crosstown Building until it's renovation into the Crosstown Concourse. He was proud of his efforts maintaining the building and in 2012 was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation for 10 years of management. In 1975, Frank was honored with the Shelby Bass Club Award for his generosity, consideration and civic involvement in the community. In 1996, Frank was appointed Colonel, Aide de Camp, Governor's Staff by then Tennessee Governor Don Sundquist.
Frank enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved hard, physical work and continued doing small handy-man jobs. For over 30 years, Frank was a member and deacon of Early Grove Baptist Church in Memphis and dedicated many hours to support the congregation.
Frank is survived by his daughter, Lori Campbell (Russell), his son, Chris Johnson (Laura), his grandson, Stephen Johnson, his granddaughter, Sarah Johnson; half-brothers, Richard Delorme and Robert Delorme; and sisters, Chloie Santo (Jim) and Sally Cornelius (Larry).
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 27 at Early Grove Baptist Church at 1:00 PM with Reverend Charles Mabin officiating. The family will receive friends before the service beginning at 12:00 PM. Interment and reception will follow at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 24, 2019