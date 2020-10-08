J.W. WilburBartlett - J.W. Wilbur, 86, of Bartlett, Tennessee went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 7th, 2020.He was born to the late Edgar and Ruby Wilbur on August 15th, 1934 in Pontotoc, Mississippi. He was a faithful member of Leawood Baptist Church and West Heights Baptist Church. He took care of the Bus Ministry for 21 years at Leawood Baptist Church while serving as a Deacon and a Sunday School Teacher. His favorite thing to do was serve as a witness for the Lord one on one. JW retired from MLG&W after 30 years. He loved fishing and loved his family.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Larry Wilbur; and his brothers, John and Milton Wilbur.He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Kitty Wilbur; his son, Mike Wilbur (Cheryl); daughter in law, Gail Wilbur; grandchildren, Jason Wilbur (Casey), Jeremy Wilbur (Kacie), Jordan Wilbur (BreAnne), Justin Wilbur, Jessica Pickett (Stephen); great-grandchildren, Caroline, Nolan, Toby, Riley, Ellie, Molly, and Spencer Wilbur, Jack and Sam Pickett; a host of nieces, nephews, and many other family members.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Leawood Baptist Church, 3638 Macon Road, Memphis, TN 38122.Family will receive friends from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Leawood Baptist Church, 3638 Macon Road, Memphis, TN. Services will follow at 12:00pm.