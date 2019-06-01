|
Kara Jo Moneymaker
Byhalia, MS - Kara Jo Moneymaker, age 2, received her angel wings on May 25, 2019. She was born on February 17, 2017 in Memphis, TN to parents Kelli and David who loved her more than words can express.
She loved riding her tricycle, feeding her horses, swimming and bossing around her big brother. She will be remembered as an angelic, cheerful, sassy and strong-willed gorgeous little princess! She was a smart, spunky, and brave little girl who marched to the beat of her own drum. She loved nothing more than dancing to 'Baby Shark' and watching 'Madagascar.'
Kara Jo was an amazing child that touched so many peoples' lived with just her smile. She LOVED her family with all of her heart, and it showed every day. In the short time that she was here, she taught us a great deal about life and how it should be lived. She lived every moment of her life to the fullest. No holding back, just full force.
Kara Jo will live on in the hearts of her parents, Kelli and David, and her big brother, Eli.
She will forever be lovingly remembered by her grandparents, Betty Jo Wright, Rhonda and Mike Shackelton, and Kenneth Allison, great grandparents, Dwight and Dorothy Cook, and Alvin and Sadie Allison. Her memory will always be cherished by her aunts and uncles, first cousins, Khloe and Brennan Tullos, and many other extended family and friends. She will be missed by her four-legged best friends, Molly, Max, Roxy, Venus, and Jewel.
The Funeral Services will be held at Bethel United Apostolic church in Olive Branch, MS. Visitation will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6-9 PM in the evening, and the services will be held Saturday at the church at 11:00 AM. The Holly Springs Funeral Home is in charge. All are invited to attend the celebration and remembrance of the life of Kara Jo Moneymaker.
Flowers may be ordered through Darling Flowers or Olive Branch Florist in Olive Branch, MS. Donations in support of the family may be given through GoFundMe. If you would like to donate to help with costs, please visit https://gofundme.com/kara-jo-moneymaker.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 1, 2019