Karen Anderson Hoffman
Karen Anderson Hoffman, 63, retired hygienist, went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 6th, 2020 after a courageous five-year battle with breast cancer.
Karen was born on August 21, 1956 to Dr. Lyman Carl Anderson and Maxine Bradley Anderson in Memphis, Tennessee. She attended St. Mary's Episcopal School and graduated from the University of Tennessee with a bachelor's degree in Dental Hygiene.
Karen later met and married her husband of 35 years, Raymond John Hoffman, Jr. In addition to her beloved husband, she is also survived by their three girls, Laura, Carly, and Rachel, and brothers Lyman, John and Paul.
Karen's greatest passions were trips to the horse barn to ride her horse Max, family trips to Destin, and working in the yard. She also loved spending time with her "perfect" grandkids; Jack and Charlotte.
Karen's visitation will be held on Sunday March 8th from 5-7pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The funeral service for Karen will be held on Monday March 9th at 10:00 am at River Oaks Reformed Presbyterian Church, 1665 South Germantown Road in Germantown, followed by a private burial at Memorial Park.
The family requests contributions in Karen's memory be made to River Oaks Reformed Presbyterian.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020