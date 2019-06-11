Services
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
- - Karen Embry passed away June 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Embry; father, Calvin L. Bobbitt and her brother, Roy W. Bobbitt. She is survived by her children, Johnny D. (Lesley) Embry of Byhalia, MS and Heather D. (Jason) Prince of Memphis, TN; grandchildren, Patrick, Zachary, Racheal and Madison Embry, Elijah Prince; mother, Dorothy (Bill) Frey; siblings, Christina Menne, Steven Bobbitt, Kurt Bobbitt and Lynley (Thomas) Bobbitt; her "friend and companion", Little Boy. The family will receive friends Wednesday (June 12) from 5pm - 7pm at the Munford Chapel.

Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 11, 2019
