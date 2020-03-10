Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Family Funeral Care
Karen Joyce Sharkey Obituary
Karen Joyce Sharkey, 70, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Karen had a very vibrant personality. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Karen was also a very good cook and as she would say "A Happily Retired" Supervisor from UPS. Karen was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Sharkey; son, John A. Sharkey, Sr. and sister, Barbara Aquayo. She is survived by daughter, Lucy Cummings; grandchildren, John Sharkey Jr., (Juste), Michael Brady, Chandler Cummings (Karli) and Ashleigh Cummings; great grandchildren Alexander Lynn Cummings and Ryder Andrew Brady. Karen also leaves behind her dog, Londyn as well. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 12th from 6-8pm at Family Funeral Care. The funeral service will be Friday, March 13th at 10am at Family Funeral Care. The burial will take place at West TN Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
