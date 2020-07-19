1/
Karen Kennemore Davenport
Karen Kennemore Davenport

Karen Lynn Davenport, 62, of Huntsville, Alabama passed away on July 9, 2020. Karen was born in Memphis, TN, to James and Edith Kennemore on January 10, 1958. Karen graduated from the Methodist School of Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse. She also graduated from Memphis State University with a Bachelor's degree of Business Administration.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Kennemore and is survived by her mother, Edith Kennemore of Germantown, TN; her husband Wayne Davenport and two daughters Jennifer and Jessica Davenport of Huntsville, AL. Karen is also survived by three sisters, Janet Kennemore Simms of Little Rock, AR; Gayla Kennemore Hiss of Auburn, WA; and Carol Kennemore Kleywegt of Smyrna, GA.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Please make any memorial donations to Look Good Feel Better (https://lookgoodfeelbetter.org/donors/donate/), Breastcancer.org, The National Breast Cancer Foundation (https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/), and The Pink Fund (https://www.pinkfund.org/get-involved/donate-now/donate-online/).




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
