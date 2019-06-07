Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Germantown Presbyterian Church
Germantown, TN
Karen Louise Ford Mitchell


Germantown - Karen Louise Ford Mitchell was born on October 16, 1964 in St. Vincent Hospital-Little Rock to Joan and Hugh E. Ford. She was a graduate of Briarcrest Christian School. Karen held a Bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of Memphis and was an active member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority.

She worked with various mortgage banking firms in the city as well as International Paper and Federal Express Corporation.

Karen's latest calling allowed her to share her love and heart with the children of Woodland Presbyterian School. She was a most kind and considerate person to all she encountered, bringing joy to many people. Karen was a devoted wife, mother and a person of deep faith. She cherished her friendships with the wide circle of women of Germantown Presbyterian Church.

Karen is survived by four nieces and one nephew; one great-nephew; two brothers; her mother; her beloved sons, Andrew Ryan and Stephen Ford; and, her husband of 25 years, Robert Darwyn Mitchell, II.

A memorial service to honor her will be held at Germantown Presbyterian Church on Sunday, June 9 at 2:30 P.M.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 7, 2019
