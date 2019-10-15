Services
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-3375
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Eppley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Lynn Eppley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Lynn Eppley Obituary
Karen Lynn Eppley

Arlington - Karen Lynn Eppley, 55, of Millington, TN went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She is survived by her mom, Shirley (Jim) Davis; dad, Robert (Maxine) Eppley; and sister, Kimberly (Derek) Rose. She leaves behind her beloved dogs, Noel and Kylee, and a legacy of love, kindness, and laughter to all who knew her. She battled COPD for many years with courage. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ASPGA or COPD foundation. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation Friday, October 18, 2019, from 1-2 pm with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 pm. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
Download Now