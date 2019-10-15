|
Karen Lynn Eppley
Arlington - Karen Lynn Eppley, 55, of Millington, TN went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She is survived by her mom, Shirley (Jim) Davis; dad, Robert (Maxine) Eppley; and sister, Kimberly (Derek) Rose. She leaves behind her beloved dogs, Noel and Kylee, and a legacy of love, kindness, and laughter to all who knew her. She battled COPD for many years with courage. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ASPGA or COPD foundation. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation Friday, October 18, 2019, from 1-2 pm with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 pm. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019