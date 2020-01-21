|
Karen Lynn Wingate Short
Memphis - Karen Lynn Wingate Short, 38 years old of Memphis TN went to be with the Lord on January 16th, 2020. She is survived by her husband Kevin Short and bonus son Will Gunter Short. Mother Heidi Wingate, brothers Kevin Wingate and Spencer Wingate and her sister Shea Wingate. Grandparents Victor and Hettie Steele and Frances Wingate. In-laws Pete and Diane Short. Sister in law Mary Ann and Cody Mcleod and their children. Brother in laws Trey and Jonathan Short. Plus her life long best friend Jessica Golden and her sons. Karen joins in Heaven her father Edison Wingate, Grandfather Leon Wingate, aunt Teresa Wingate, and mother in law Mary Ann Short. Karen also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Karen was a member of The Life Church of Memphis where she generously served by giving her time, love, and energy helping others. If you knew Karen, you knew she loved God, people and music . She had the heart of a servant, often times putting everyone and everything before herself. To Karen everyone was family. She was full of compassion, especially for the homeless, always looking for a way to show God's love. She had a way of loving people that is not often found in today's world. We say goodbye to a beautiful wife, bonus mom, loving daughter and sister, and most of all a friend of Jesus!
In lieu of flowers and such, we are requesting donations to be made to the Memphis Dream Center. https://thelifechurch.com/onetimegiving
Select online, choose the fund of Outreach/MDC
