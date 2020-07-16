Karen Lynne Chandler



Karen Chandler could cook almost anything. She had a knack for it. She would learn to mix it up, expanding her pallet with a hint of this culture and a dash of that… Her approach to cooking mirrored her approach to life. Though understated, Karen was a quiet force who was not short on gifts and talents. She worked incredibly hard to make the world around her function better, look more beautiful, and strived to provide just a little more joy as a result of her effort.



Karen Lynne Chandler, 68, of Lawrenceville, GA, formerly of Memphis, peacefully closed her eyes for the last time on June 29th after an awe-inspiring fight with a terminal illness. The second daughter of seven children born to the late Howard and Louise Chandler, Sr., Karen will be remembered as a loyal, wise and passionate woman. The former "Miss Celebrity" and Hamilton High School majorette, affectionately known as Kay-Baby, Karen later attended University of New Mexico at Albuquerque. Most comfortable working in the background, she was a trusted thought-partner with exceptional organizational skills and innate creative instincts. She worked for the Memphis Housing Authority, MBAA's Firehouse Community Arts Center, Universal Life Insurance Company, and eventually City Hall under the administration of Dr. Willie Herenton, where she coordinated logistical needs for practically every division of city government. "Ms. City Hall" as she was called by some colleagues, Karen was a mentor and caregiver and a beloved figure under three different administrations until her retirement in 2018.



Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Bonner and Louise Bernard Chandler, Sr. She is survived by her children, Rai Bolden (partner, Troy Sawyer ) and Dennis (Tiffany) Bolden; six grandchildren, Morgan Michelle Bolden, Ashylnn Raye Gordon, Dominic Dennis Chandler Bolden, Brendan Ivan Chandler Bolden, Amiri Troy Sawyer and Kyren Charles Chandler Bolden; six siblings, Marsha Jenkins, Debra (Ernest) Mitchell, Bonita Illoube, Howard Chandler, Jr., Ann (Lewis) Bowman and Chrysti Chandler; a godson, Marc Davis; and a small loving, supportive group of sister friends, who championed her recovery until the very end.



Karen's final wishes were to be cremated and commemorated in a lively party full of music, memories and laughter. In the interim, there will be an intimate celebration of life on Saturday, July 18th at Greenbelt Park reserved for close friends and family.









