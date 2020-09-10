1/
Karen Michelle Graham
Karen Michelle Graham

Karen Michelle Graham (née Stover) passed away unexpectedly at the age of 53 after helping rescue two people from a rip tide current in Fort Morgan, Alabama, on August 29, 2020.

Karen was born on August 23, 1967, in Memphis, TN and graduated from Kirby High School in 1985. She married the love of her life, Craig Graham in 1994 and together they raised their two beautiful children, Carter and Carlie. Karen was a Billing Specialist, but nothing brought her more joy than her family.

Karen was an avid runner and tennis player, especially enjoying athletic activities with her friends that would get her outdoors. Her most recent hobby included biking down the greenway with anyone who wanted to join. She was a generous and giving woman who loved making memories with her family, planning ladies trips, and spending time with her great group of friends. Karen was a member of the Collierville United Methodist Church, often volunteering and donating to help the Collierville Food Pantry and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Even at the end of her life, Karen continued to give the greatest example of generosity - as an organ and tissue donor, she has been able to help over 100 people with her donations.

Karen will be deeply missed by her husband, Craig Graham; and children, Carter and Carlie, of Collierville, TN, father, Jeff Stover of Memphis, her stepfather and mother, William and Laura Carrigan of Olive Branch, MS; her brother, Chris Stover (Jennifer) of Memphis, TN. Her father-in-law and mother-in-law Richard and Gail Graham. Brother-in-law Richard Graham (Beth). Nieces and nephews Will, Luke, Kristi, Charlie, Anna Kate and Eva Graham. Her aunt and uncle Dan and Shryl Winters of Cincinnati, OH. Nephews, Hudson, Grayson, and Tyler Stover and Chandler Richards, and her extended family, Andrew, Samantha, Cara and Jack Schiff.

A service to celebrate the life of Karen Graham will take place at 11am on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at W.C. Johnson Park in Collierville, TN. We invite all to attend and join in remembering the wonderful woman that will be missed so dearly, our vibrant Karen Graham. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
