Katherine Anne Moran Griesbeck
Katherine Anne Moran Griesbeck

Katherine Anne Moran Griesbeck, 102, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020, at the Village of Germantown, her home for the past four years. Her family is grateful they were able to be with her in the last moments of her life.

Daughter of the late John and Aline Moran, Anne was the second of four daughters. She attended Snowden Elementary, Central High School, and what is now known as the University of Memphis. While in college, she met her husband, Charles W. Griesbeck. They married one month before Pearl Harbor, and shortly after, Charles enlisted in the Army and completed Officer Candidate School. Anne joined him at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, and later at Fort Benning in Georgia. After Charles served overseas in World War II, Anne and Charles settled in Memphis.

They were the proud parents of five sons, all of whom became CPAs and joined their father and grandfather at Reynolds, Bone & Griesbeck PLC. As founding members of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Anne and Charles were active in both the church and school, which their sons attended. They celebrated sixty-eight years of love and devotion to one another before Charles's death in 2010.

In addition to raising five boys and consequently, breaking up numerous fights, Anne made time for playing bridge, knitting, cooking family favorites, and making her home a welcoming place for family and friends. Up until shortly before her death, Anne made a habit of reading The Commercial Appeal cover to cover daily.

Anne was predeceased by her eldest son, Charles, Jr. (Maureen) and her sisters Aline Wray, Dorothy Jennings, and Lucille McNicholas. She is survived by her sons William (Mary Ann), George, John (Judy), Lee (Laurie), and her beloved daughter-in-law Enid Griesbeck. She also leaves behind fourteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom adored her and delighted in her attention.

The family thanks the nurses, CNAs, and the staff of the Village of Germantown for the love, devotion, and attention they have shown Anne. The family extends a special thank you to her companion, Taketra, who cared for Anne as if she were her own mother, and to Avalon Hospice, specifically Shelley for her compassion and care.

The family has held a private graveside service, and a memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials may be made to Christian Brothers High School, 5900 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN, 38120, to Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 4851 Park Avenue, Memphis, TN, 38117, or to a charity of the donor's choice.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
November 14, 2020
Dear Griesbeck family, please accept the condolences from the family of Fred Lamon, Jr who was employed by your families CPA firm in the 1950’s. As the Lord would have it, Fred (age 89)passed away also on November 12 and his services were today, Nov 14. May the Lord comfort you.
Sarah Hathaway
Coworker
