Katherine Claybrook Fitzgerald
Bartlett, TN
91, of Bartlett, TN, passed away on Thursday March 7, 2019. Katherine was born on April 5, 1927, in Trenton, TN.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her nurses' training led her to a long career as a physician's assistant. A true Southern Belle, Katherine loved to cook and garden, and she was excellent at both.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years George Martin Fitzgerald, brothers James and Harry Claybrook, and parents Harry and Lee Claybrook.
Katherine is survived by her two children Patsy (Dick) Horowitz, of St. Louis, MO, and Jim Fitzgerald of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren Rachel (Damian)Starr and Jeremy (Sarah) Lovegreen, great-grandchildren Mitchell, Allen, Nathan, and Emma; brother Huey (Nancy) Claybrook, and sister Mary Evelyn (Cavit) Cheshier.
The family will gather to receive friends at 1:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133, On Wednesday March 13th. A celebration of life service will follow at 2:00.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019