High Point Funeral Home & Crematorium
3788 Summer Avenue
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 454-5795
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodland Presbyterian Church
5217 Park Avenue
Katherine Dalton Randall


1972 - 2019
Katherine Dalton Randall Obituary
Katherine Dalton Randall

- - Heaven has gained another angel. On July 27, 2019, at the age of 46, Katherine (Kat) Randall went to be with the Lord, and with loved ones gone before. She is survived by her loving husband James (Jimmy) Randall, her beloved rescue dogs "Turbo" and "Froggy", her parents Kate and Don Pigue and her brother Jayme Pigue.

Kat was born in Memphis on October 17, 1972. She graduated from Ridgeway High School in 1990, where she was a cheerleader and a member of the girls' soccer team. She attended Memphis State University and was a member of Phi Mu sorority.

Always compassionate and sincere, Kat would do anything she could to help anyone or any critter that was in need. While working at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, she was constantly supporting and encouraging the patients and their families. She was the essence of what it means to care for others.

We love you Kat, and you will be in our hearts forever and you will truly be missed - - -

There will be a celebration of her life at Woodland Presbyterian Church, 5217 Park Avenue at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Streetdog Foundation

(Streetdog Foundation.com).
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 4, 2019
