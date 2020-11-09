Katherine Robinson Johnson
Memphis - Katherine Robinson Johnson of Memphis, age 67, went to be with the Lord on October 28, 2020 after a long illness. Kathy was born August 29, 1953 in Corinth, Mississippi to the late Guy Elton Robinson and the late Nell Ogletree Robinson. She was raised in Memphis prior to moving with her family during middle school to Jackson, Mississippi. Kathy attended the University of Mississippi graduating in three years with a B.S. degree in Sociology. She began her career as a social worker at North MS Regional Center working with disabled children and their families. Kathy married Cyrus (Cy) C. Johnson III on May 24, 1975. Upon moving to Memphis, she worked for U.T. Mental Health and later assumed the position of Program Coordinator at Lakeside Hospital Child Unit but left the workforce to devote her time to her children. In 1993, as a recipient of the DeWitt Wallace-Reader's Digest Pathways to Education Scholarship, she received her M.S. in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Memphis. Because of her love and dedication to children she embarked on her new career as a teacher in Memphis City Schools starting at Shannon Elementary then taught at Brownsville Road Elementary. Kathy was then among a group of outstanding teachers chosen to open the new Downtown Elementary where she completed her career of 21 years with the Memphis City Schools. During her teaching career she was the recipient of numerous teacher initiative grants, author of articles in educational publications, and was the West Tennessee Writing Project teacher consultant. She received the 2001 Rotary Award for Teacher Excellence and she received National Board Certification in 2004.
Throughout her life Kathy was an ardent John Prine fan and was a voracious reader who loved beaches, New Orleans, art museums, quirky travel destinations, and her friends at water aerobics. She and her husband eagerly anticipated each trip to Europe and Africa to visit their grandchildren.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Cy; her son, Cy IV of Memphis; her daughter, Kacey Buckley (Coy) of Moshi, Tanzania; and their children, Townes, Gus, Louise, and Coy III. She is also survived by her sisters, Pat Lenoir of Knoxville, TN and Sue Harrison of Collierville, TN; a sister-in-law, Jeannie Chunn (Bob) of Madison, MS; four nieces, Lindley Southern, Susannah Henderson, Kate Lenoir, and Cynthia Gibbs; and two nephews, Patrick Lenoir and Chris Harrison.
Graveside services for family will be overseen by Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Multinational Memphis at www.multinationalmemphis.org
, or mailed to 815 N. McLean, Memphis, TN 38107.
