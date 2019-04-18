|
|
Kathleen Dodd Thrash
Jacksonville, AR
Kathleen Thrash of Jacksonville, AR (formerly DeValls Bluff, AR) passed away Monday April 15, 2019 at Chambers Nursing Home Carlisle, AR.
Kathleen was born August 17, 1923 in Corinth, MS to Millard and Maude Winningham.
She was married 59 years to Edward L. Thrash, Jr. who preceded her in death.
She is survived by children, James Thrash (Lupe) of Memphis, TN. Don Thrash of Carlisle, AR. Melisa Hicks (Richard) of Clanton, AL. William Thrash of Conway, AR. Three grandchildren, John Thrash, Brent Hicks, Danielle Batts and three great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm Friday April 19, 2019 at Oakland Cemetery, DeValls Bluff, AR.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 18, 2019