Services
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Oakland Cemetery
DeValls Bluff, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Thrash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Dodd Thrash


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen Dodd Thrash Obituary
Kathleen Dodd Thrash

Jacksonville, AR

Kathleen Thrash of Jacksonville, AR (formerly DeValls Bluff, AR) passed away Monday April 15, 2019 at Chambers Nursing Home Carlisle, AR.

Kathleen was born August 17, 1923 in Corinth, MS to Millard and Maude Winningham.

She was married 59 years to Edward L. Thrash, Jr. who preceded her in death.

She is survived by children, James Thrash (Lupe) of Memphis, TN. Don Thrash of Carlisle, AR. Melisa Hicks (Richard) of Clanton, AL. William Thrash of Conway, AR. Three grandchildren, John Thrash, Brent Hicks, Danielle Batts and three great grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm Friday April 19, 2019 at Oakland Cemetery, DeValls Bluff, AR.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.