Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Yancey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen "Kay" Yancey


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen "Kay" Yancey Obituary
Kathleen "Kay" Yancey

Arlington, TN

Kathleen "Kay" Yancey, age 92, of Arlington, Tennessee passed away on Thursday April 25, 2019. She was born on January 27, 1927 in Schlater, MS to the late Andrew J. Davis Jr. and Katie Mae Davis.

Kay was a proud and devoted military wife who enjoyed cross stitching and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed road trips and attending her late husbands military reunions where she donated her cross stitched art work to the squadron's raffles.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Andrew W. Yancey Sr., who passed away 19 days prior. Her sisters, Martha Mae Russell and Betty Jean Shute. Kay is survived by her children, Andy (Sandra), Elizabeth (Steve), Andrea, David (Carla), eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and her faithful pet Shadow.

A gathering of friends and family for Kay will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133. The funeral service will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Yancey family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Download Now