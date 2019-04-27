|
Kathleen "Kay" Yancey
Arlington, TN
Kathleen "Kay" Yancey, age 92, of Arlington, Tennessee passed away on Thursday April 25, 2019. She was born on January 27, 1927 in Schlater, MS to the late Andrew J. Davis Jr. and Katie Mae Davis.
Kay was a proud and devoted military wife who enjoyed cross stitching and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed road trips and attending her late husbands military reunions where she donated her cross stitched art work to the squadron's raffles.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Andrew W. Yancey Sr., who passed away 19 days prior. Her sisters, Martha Mae Russell and Betty Jean Shute. Kay is survived by her children, Andy (Sandra), Elizabeth (Steve), Andrea, David (Carla), eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and her faithful pet Shadow.
A gathering of friends and family for Kay will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133. The funeral service will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Yancey family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019