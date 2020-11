Or Copy this URL to Share

Kathryn Glenn Chapman



Memphis - Kathryn Glenn Chapman, 93, of Memphis, TN passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2020.



Mrs. Chapman was a graduate of Southside High School.



She leaves her husband of 73 years, Elmer Chapman; one daughter, Glenda Chapman (Bernie); two sons, Glen Chapman (Pam) and Gregory Chapman (Sherry); two grandchildren, Allyn and Samuel Chapman; also one great-grandchild, Craig Sharpe.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, November 13 at Forest Hill Cemetery, East 901-382-1000.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store