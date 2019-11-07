|
Kathryn Lorena (Noltemeier) Sanders
Born October 29, 1937 / Died October 9, 2019 (AGE 81)
Kay passed away at the home of Paula and Bobby Lewis in Athens, Georgia.
She was the daughter of the late Paul & Flossie Noltemeier, also preceded in death by infant sister.
Survivors include husband Billy W. Sanders/children Paula (Bobby) Lewis, Kevin (Aubrey) Sanders and Sandra Dodson. Nine grandchildren and eleven great grand children and her favorite cat Sammie and dog Buddy.
Kay was a 1955 graduate of South Side High School Memphis and was a loyal member of the "Scrapper Extended Family".
Kay was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Memphis where she was active in the Lutheran Women's Missionary League.
She loved to go to the conventions with her mother Flossie.
Memorial service will be at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church 5415 Raleigh LaGrange Road Memphis, Tennessee Saturday November 16 2019, Memorial Service 11:00 AM, Visiting 10:00 to 11:00.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, 2019