Kathryn Sharon Carter
Germantown, TN
Kathryn Sharon Carter of Germantown, Tennessee passed away after a brief illness on the morning of March 11, 2019 at the age of 78. She was born to Elizabeth and Frank Carroll on February 10, 1941 in Sheffield, Alabama and was a graduate of Mississippi State University and retired from the Shelby County School District. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Robert Chaffee Carter, her son Christon Carroll Carter, her daughter Robin Lee Carter, her three granddaughters, Alyssa Michele Carter, Meghan Jin Carter and Tatum Renee Carter and her daughter-in-law Denise. As per her request all services will be kept private and for immediate family only. Those wishing to honor her should make a donation to the in her name.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 14, 2019