Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
For more information about
Kathryn Carter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Sharon Carter


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathryn Sharon Carter Obituary
Kathryn Sharon Carter

Germantown, TN

Kathryn Sharon Carter of Germantown, Tennessee passed away after a brief illness on the morning of March 11, 2019 at the age of 78. She was born to Elizabeth and Frank Carroll on February 10, 1941 in Sheffield, Alabama and was a graduate of Mississippi State University and retired from the Shelby County School District. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Robert Chaffee Carter, her son Christon Carroll Carter, her daughter Robin Lee Carter, her three granddaughters, Alyssa Michele Carter, Meghan Jin Carter and Tatum Renee Carter and her daughter-in-law Denise. As per her request all services will be kept private and for immediate family only. Those wishing to honor her should make a donation to the in her name.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home
Download Now