Kathy Blakely Miller
Memphis - Kathy Blakely Miller, of Memphis, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at home. Kathy was born on October 14, 1953 in Grenada, Mississippi to John and Kathleen Blakely. Moving to Memphis in 1956, Kathy met the love of her life, Tommy, in the first grade at St. Anne School on Highland. They were married on May 15, 1976. Throughout their marriage, they enjoyed playing sports, Memphis Tiger athletics, the Chicago Cubs, and eating at the Rendezvous with family and friends. Through her marriage to Tommy, Kathy gained two sisters-n-law, Mary Margaret Weiner and Ginger Boone. They were very close throughout her life and she considered her nephew, nieces and their children as her own. As the child of a couple that met in London in World War II, Kathy had family in Australia and the United Kingdom that she cherished, most recently visiting London in the summer of 2018. She enjoyed spending time with her extended family in Mississippi at their annual family gatherings filled with fond memories and great food. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Kathleen Blakely. She is survived by her loving husband, Tommy, her children Nicholas (Jenny) and Thomas (Nancy), and her grandson George. While she was an only child biologically, countless friends from Immaculate Conception High School, the University of Memphis, Accredo, and St. Anne Catholic Church considered her a sister. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 16th at 11 am at St. Anne Catholic Church on Highland. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the service will be limited to immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Park, 5668 Poplar, Memphis, TN 38119 where friends and family can gather graveside immediately after the church service, keeping in mind social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Christian Brothers High School, both institutions she supported throughout her life.