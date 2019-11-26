|
|
Kathy Lynne Pew
Memphis - Kathy Lynne Pew, 57, of Memphis passed away November 22, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her husband, John G. Pew, and her children, Krystle, John II, and Kymberly Pew. She is also survived by two grandchildren. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:30pm Friday, November 29th, 2019 at the R. S. Lewis & Sons funeral home, 374 Vance Ave.
Funeral services will be performed by Reverend Marvin Mims at St. Mark Baptist Church on Saturday, November 30th, 2019 at 11am. Internment will take place at Elmwood Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019