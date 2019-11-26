Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
374 Vance Ave.
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
(901) 526-3264
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Pew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Lynne Pew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy Lynne Pew Obituary
Kathy Lynne Pew

Memphis - Kathy Lynne Pew, 57, of Memphis passed away November 22, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her husband, John G. Pew, and her children, Krystle, John II, and Kymberly Pew. She is also survived by two grandchildren. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:30pm Friday, November 29th, 2019 at the R. S. Lewis & Sons funeral home, 374 Vance Ave.

Funeral services will be performed by Reverend Marvin Mims at St. Mark Baptist Church on Saturday, November 30th, 2019 at 11am. Internment will take place at Elmwood Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -