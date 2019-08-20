|
Kathy McKay
Germantown - On Thursday, August 15, 2019, Kathy McKay (age 68) of Germantown, TN, passed away peacefully after a brave and hard-fought battle against cancer. Kathy was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband Philip McKay. She will be forever remembered by her daughters, Tara Bond (Joseph) and Leita Harden (Bud), and her precious grandchildren, Drew and Brae Bond. Kathy will also be dearly missed by her extended family, friends, and neighbors. Many knew Kathy from Curves, the Flying Solo group through St. Georges, or as a member of the Board of Directors for the Woodshire Homeowners Association. When not cheering on her beloved University of Alabama football team, Kathy loved visiting with friends, spending time with family and doting on her grandchildren (including the grandpuppies), reading, and ¬¬¬¬-working crossword puzzles. An informal Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 23, at 6:00 p.m., at the Woodshire Condominium Club House, 1815 Woodshire Drive, Germantown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the UT West Institute for Cancer Research (www.utwestinstitute.org) or your local animal shelter.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 20, 2019