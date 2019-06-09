Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
Memphis - Kay Castellaw McFarland, 74, devoted wife and loving mother, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 at Baptist Hospital from complications of pancreatic cancer.

She leaves behind a daughter, Kelly Michelle McFarland from Memphis, son, Arthur Karl McFarland III from Springfield, MO, his wife Rose and their three children, Kirsten, Andrew and Brianna, who were her pride and joy. She also leaves behind her sister Jo Ann Johnson and two nieces Laurie Griffen and Cindy Capps.

She joins in death her beloved husband, Art McFarland, Jr. and parents Myram and Blondell Castellaw.

A memorial service in her honor will be held on Saturday, April 15 beginning at 2:00 p.m. with family and friends gather an hour prior all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the or . Online condolences may be offered through www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 9, 2019
