Luff-Bowen Funeral Home
2400 Highway 13 North
Waverly, TN 37185
931-296-2437
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Visitation
2400 Highway 13 North
Waverly, TN 37185
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
2400 Highway 13 North
Waverly, TN 37185
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Richlawn Cemetery
Mrs. Kay King, age 91 of Waverly, TN passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Mrs. King was born October 13, 1927 in Memphis, TN to the late Earl DeShields Rutland and Maude Turberville Rutland. She was married to the late Dr. Robert Sidney King. Mrs King was a retired bookkeeper for King and King Optical and a member of the Waverly United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her; Son - Dr. James H. (Charmayne) King of Waverly, TN; Daughter - Kelly (Michael) Cassidy of Franklin, TN; Grandchildren - Currey King, Canon King, Sidney Cassidy, Katy Cassidy; Sister - Peggy Griggs of Memphis, TN; Step-Granddaughter – Nicole Nikle.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10-12 at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral Service for Mrs. Kay King will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 12:00PM at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in Waverly conducted my Bro. Frank Smith. Interment will follow in Richlawn Cemetery
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 27, 2019
