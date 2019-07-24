|
Keenan Farris Dodson
Bartlett - Keenan Farris Dodson, 60, of Bartlett, Tennessee, passed away on July 20, 2019.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services to follow from 1 to 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home in Memphis, Tennessee. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 26, at Beulah Community Cemetery, 8039 State Highway 307 in Fancy Farm, Kentucky, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support Robinson Rimun's mission work in Indonesia.
Please visit www.memorialparkonline.com for the full obituary and donation information.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 24, 2019