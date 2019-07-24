Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Beulah Community Cemetery
8039 State Highway 307
Fancy Farm, KY
Keenan Farris Dodson


1958 - 2019
Keenan Farris Dodson Obituary
Keenan Farris Dodson

Bartlett - Keenan Farris Dodson, 60, of Bartlett, Tennessee, passed away on July 20, 2019.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services to follow from 1 to 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home in Memphis, Tennessee. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 26, at Beulah Community Cemetery, 8039 State Highway 307 in Fancy Farm, Kentucky, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support Robinson Rimun's mission work in Indonesia.

Please visit www.memorialparkonline.com for the full obituary and donation information.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 24, 2019
