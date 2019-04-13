|
|
Keith DeWayne Pettigrew
Sacramento, CA
Keith DeWayne Pettigrew, 58 of Sacramento, CA formerly of Memphis Passed April 8, 2019. Viewing will be Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. and Service of Remembrance starting at 11:00 A.M. at M. J. Edwards Funeral Home Airways. Burial in New Park Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memory sister, Sondro Kaye Turley, brother Charles W. Greene both of Sacramento, CA, aunts Rutha Pegues, Audrey Larsha, Virginia Rogers and other relatives.
M. J. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE 901-327-9360
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 13, 2019