Keith DeWayne Pettigrew, 58 of Sacramento, CA formerly of Memphis Passed April 8, 2019. Viewing will be Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. and Service of Remembrance starting at 11:00 A.M. at M. J. Edwards Funeral Home Airways. Burial in New Park Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memory sister, Sondro Kaye Turley, brother Charles W. Greene both of Sacramento, CA, aunts Rutha Pegues, Audrey Larsha, Virginia Rogers and other relatives.

Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 13, 2019
