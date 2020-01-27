|
Keith Glenn Cooke
Drummonds - Keith Glenn Cooke, 72, of Drummonds, TN, up and left on a whim for one last, great road trip to some unknown destination, departing from Methodist North Hospital on Thursday, January 23th, with characteristic impatience to "get going already." As he left, he was overheard shouting from the driver's side window something unprintable here. In his rear view mirror, were visible his loving daughters Robbin Dawn Miraglia of Danvers, Massachusetts and Lesley Ann Embry of Byhalia, Mississippi, and his son Alex Skitolsky of Sunbury, Pennsylvania (who was left holding an unneeded map and list of directions). Also visible in the dust cloud of Keith's squealing tires: seven beautiful grandchildren, his brother Kevin Cooke of Prescott Valley, Arizona and his sister Kathy French of Keystone, Iowa. While his ultimate destination is unpredictable as usual, and his family is deeply saddened by the unlikely chances of his return, it's very likely he'll be speeding along the route of his late wife of 32 years, Dianna Lucille Cooke, who, in 2001, got an 18 year head start on this very same trip. While the make and model of Keith's eternal vehicle remains unknown, his naval service of 19 years ensures he'll be as adept at navigating the surface and depth of the seas as he is the highways and backroads of America, which he wandered with a lifelong spirit of adventurousness and enthusiasm. A ceremony to mark Keith's final departure will occur on Tuesday, January 28th, from 5-8pm at the Munford Funeral Home in Munford, TN. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel,901-837-0123,munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020