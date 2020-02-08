|
|
Keith Throckmorton
Keith Throckmorton, 81, was born on a farm in Sparta, Ohio, to the late Genevieve and Kenneth Throckmorton. He joined the Navy after high school. He married Marie Cline almost 58 years ago on the day before St. Patrick's Day, thus making him an honorary Irishman for life.
He graduated from Ohio State in 1966 after having twin sons Kermit and Kurt (Parrish) and daughter Michele (Don Glosson). Seven years later he had an oops, Monica (Jon Willow). His four children gifted him with ten grandchildren. After graduation he joined DuPont Chemical Sales, where he was assigned to Omaha, Neb. He then transferred to Memphis, Tenn., in 1970, where he lived until his death on February 6, 2020. In 1972 he founded Southern Spray. He LOVED LIFE, became a faithful Memphis Tiger fan, and was a loyal supporter of St. Jude.
From a previous marriage, he has a daughter Renet (Dan Jackson) and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Kenny and is survived by his sisters, Shirley (Jim Barnett) and Sharon (Denny Shipman). He was a member of Underwood United Church until it closed.
Visitation is 5 to 7pm on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery in Memphis. Celebration of Life is 1pm Tuesday, with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Hospital at stjude.org
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020