|
|
Keli Angel Meador
Germantown - KeliAngelMeadorKeli Angel Meador, 50, of Germantown, TN, died peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
All who knew and loved Keli will remember her personality and charm that attracted her to others. Keli was high-spirited and intelligent. She graduated from the University of Memphis and enjoyed helping others throughout her career.
She is survived by her loving parents, Jim and Sherrie Angel, three beautiful daughters; Malori Horn (Stephen), Alexis Meador, Adeline Meador and her grandson, Hayes Horn. She also leaves her sister Jennifer Robinson (Rick) and two nephews, Owen and Drew. Her memory will be cherished by her family and friends who loved her and are comforted knowing she is now at peace in the arms of our Lord Jesus.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2020