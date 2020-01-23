Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM
Kelley Earl Haley Obituary
Kelley Earl Haley

Millington - Kelley Earl Haley, 65 of Millington passed away January 21, 2020. He was the maintenance manager for Screen Graphics Inc. He is survived by his wife, Donna Haley; daughter, Andrea and her daughters, Presley and Lily of Lake Worth Beach, FL; daughter, Lauren and her sons, Quaid and Walter of Centerville, AR; sisters, Kathleen of Cumming, GA and Karan of Carson City, NV; brothers, William of Drummonds, TN and Kevin of Covington, LA. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until the memorial service at 3:00 pm Sunday, January 26 at Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Memorials may be made to Memphis Animal Shelter. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901.873.0123 Munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020
