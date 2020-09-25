Kelley Elizabeth Story



May 2nd,1968 - September 20th, 2020



Kelley Elizabeth Story died suddenly Sunday, September 20 in a tragic car accident. Her family is at a complete loss. We don't know how we will move forward without her, but here is what we want you to know about this vibrant woman.



She wanted to be a vet. She wanted to be a model. She wanted to have lots of animals, including alpacas. These were not just childhood dreams; she dreamed of trying new things her entire life, and she did.



She loved to travel - Disney was one of her favorites and was where she made many memories with her children and grandchildren. She also loved the Outer Banks of North Carolina, especially Rodanthe.



She was a single mother who worked hard to provide the best life for her children, even taking care of her daughter when her granddaughters were born 10 weeks too soon. She never missed a day at the hospital while they were there.



Kelley always put her children first and would have done anything in the world for them. She was the very best advocate for her son, Tyler, during his childhood and his struggles with a difficult public education system. She was so proud of him as he and his fiance started their life together.



She loved to fly and was a flight attendant for many years - why else be locked on a flying tube with cranky people at 30,000 feet? She enjoyed traveling so much, and this job was perfect.



Food was a passion, and she was fearless. If she saw something new on a menu, she ordered it. Indian and Mexican foods were her favorites.



Like her father before her, she launched headfirst into charity work and inspired her family to join her efforts: March of Dimes, Hard Rock Cafe Thanksgiving for the homeless, autism awareness, breast cancer research.



Kelley will be missed forever by her daughter Samantha Colbert (Greg); son Tyler Cameron (Mia); grandchildren Alexa, Brecken, and Cruz; sister Marty Blow (Ken); and brother Gregory Gardner.



She will be so missed by many other family members & friends.



She was predeceased by parents Ed and Lynn Story, stepmother Marilyn Story, sister Candace Rickabaugh, and her granddaughter Jade Story-Sanders.



The family will have a memorial service in Virginia Beach, Virginia later this fall. Arrangements will be made public at a later time.









