Kendrick Allen "Beretta Ken" Culp
Memphis - Kendrick Allen "Beretta Ken" Culp, 28, of Memphis, Tennessee died Monday, April 29, 2019 at Regional One Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
Mr. Culp was a self-employed entrepreneur.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Artice Scruggs, his p[aternal grandparents, Vertel and Evelenea Culp.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Culp, a daughter, Aiyanna Wilson, a son Elijah Allen Culp, his mother, Dana Scruggs, his Father, Kenneth Allen Culp, a step mother, Maria Culp, his maternal grandmother, Georgia Scruggs, a sister, Demeshia Brock, four brothers, Darrian Culp, Donald Holmes, Joshua Culp and Alex Culp. Niece, Daria, nephews, Jayden, Dylan, Amir, Darrian Jr., and a host of aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM with a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00PM on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Roller-Family Funeral Home 3651 Austin Peay, Memphis, Tennessee 38128.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 2, 2019