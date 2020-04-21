Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Nashville - Mr. Kenneth A. Halford, 73, passed away in Nashville TN on Friday, April 17, 2020. Mr. Halford is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathryn Halford, two children, Shelly Baker (James) and Christopher Halford, one brother, Jimmy Halford (Beth), three grandchildren, Tristan Breit Halford, Olivia Marie Baker, and Brett Baker. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marie Halford, one grandson, and two granddaughters. Mr. Halford will have a private service at Memorial Park Funeral Home and cemetery. A public celebration of life service will be held when it is safe to do so. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
