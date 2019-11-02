|
|
Kenneth A. Woods
Memphis - Kenneth A. Woods, 63, passed away at home on October 31, 2019. He was a retired maintenance engineer who loved family, music, westerns and model building. Kenny was born February 19, 1956 to Hershel Lee Woods and Clara Smola Woods, who preceded him in death. Ken is survived by sister, Cathy Woods Andrews; brother, Ronald G. Woods; nieces, Carrie Woods Morrill (Robert), Sheri Woods Mattern (Michael), Lauren Jessica Andrews and nephew, Remy Evan Andrews; great nieces and nephews, Garrett Hershel Morrill, Jordin Beatrice Morrill, Michaela Skye Mattern, Tyler Jakob Mattern and Zachary Konrad Mattern and his beloved pet cat, Snowball. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 9th from 12-1pm at Family Funeral Care 4925 Summer Ave Memphis, TN 38122 with memorial service at 1pm. Burial immediately to follow at Memorial Gardens on Germantown Parkway.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2019