N. Chesterfield, VA - Kenneth Coppridge, 73, of N. Chesterfield, VA passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend of many. Kenneth is survived by his beloved wife Sheila Coppridge; mother Aileen Coppridge; children Keith Coppridge (Sheryl), Kari Lambert, Ashley Nations (Daniel), Paige & Cody Ables; sisters Suzanne Suttler and Denise Fields (Mark). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and numerous nieces and nephews. Kenneth is preceded in death by his first wife Betty; son Kenneth Coppridge, Jr.; and father Edward Coppridge. He was an avid antique hunter, enjoyed long walks and shelling on Sanibel Island, fishing and road trips on his motorcycle. Friends may visit from 5-7 pm with remembrances to be shared at 6 pm on Saturday, July 6th at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. N. Chesterfield, VA 23234. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name through the following link www.inmemof.org/kenneth-coppridge
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 1, 2019