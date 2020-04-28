Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
Viewing
Friday, May 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
Funeral service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
12:00 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
Kenneth Earl Jackson


1954 - 2020
Kenneth Earl Jackson Obituary
Kenneth Earl Jackson

Memphis - Kenneth Earl Jackson, 65 of Memphis, Tennessee died on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee. Born Wednesday, November 3, 1954 in Memphis, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Elton Jackson and Verneeda Morganfield Jackson. He was the husband of Margaret Watts Jackson. He was a retired Computer Operator for Shelby County Government. Kenneth was an alum of Southside High School, Class of 1973. Surviving are son, Kenneth Renard Jackson, daughters, Jacqueline Renee Waller and Mallory L Sewell, brothers, Julius Harden, Ronald Jackson and Arvis Jackson, sisters, Edith Hugghis, Lillie Hackney, Patricia Jackson and Tammye Allen and; 5 grandchildren Larry L Watson III, Kiara Cunningham, Taylor Jackson, Kynnidi Jackson and Terry L Sewell II; 1 great grandchild Karson Matthews. And he was preceded in death by his sister, Berneva Elaine Cobb.

The viewing will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, May 1, 2020, at R S Lewis & Sons Funeral Home, 2944 Walnut Grove, due to the COVID-19 stipulations. We can only allow ten people in the building at a time for viewing. Funeral service will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday at R S Lewis & Sons Funeral Home located at 2944 Walnut Grove due to the COVID-19 stipulations.

The funeral service is for family only; however, you can go to our website and view the service at www.rslewisandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Interment will be in Memorial Park Southwood Cemetery, Memphis, Tennessee.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
