Services
Merritt Funeral Home and Crematory
2 South Lemon Ave
Brooksville, FL 34601
(352) 796-6699
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Tippah Memorial Gardens
Ripley, TN
View Map
Kenneth Lloyd Hunt

Kenneth Lloyd Hunt Obituary
Kenneth Lloyd Hunt

Brooksville, FL

Hunt, Kenneth Lloyd, 78, of Brooksville, FL and from Bragg City, MO passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Doctor Frankie "Bunny" Hunt; son, Rocky Hunt (Brenda); daughter, Tammy Hunt; sisters, Kathryn Brents, Athol Adams, Carolyn Gill; grandchildren, Tyler, Taylor, Katie and Stone. A graveside service will be held at Tippah Memorial Gardens, Ripley, MS, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2pm, with military honors. Merritt FH www.merrittfuneral.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 27, 2019
