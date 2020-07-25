Kenneth McCoy
Memphis - Kenneth Lee McCoy, 72, died in Memphis, Tennessee, on July 12, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Roy Flippin McCoy and Virginia Ward McCoy, and by his brother, James Ward McCoy. He leaves his sister-in-law Janelle McCoy and his nephew James David McCoy(Kim), plus their children: Kalie, Jackson, & Taylor.
Ken graduated from Messick High School and from Bethel College; he then enrolled in Memphis Theological Seminary, simultaneously serving as supply pastor for Pleasant Grove Cumberland Presbyterian (C.P.) Church in Moscow, Tennessee. After being ordained in 1976, he served for 12 years as pastor of Court Avenue C. P. Church in Selmer, Tennessee. He also served in different positions at the C. P. Center in Memphis, then at Bethel College. After returning to Memphis in 1994, he lived with and cared for his parents, while also serving as pastor of Bethel C.P. Church near Atoka.
At Ken's request, a memorial service will be postponed until after the Covid-19 crisis. Memorials may be sent to the institution or charity of your choice
.