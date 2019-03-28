|
Kenneth McCoy Suggs
Hot Springs, AR
Kenneth McCoy Suggs went to be with our Lord on March 21, 2019. He died at home in Hot Springs, Arkansas. He was 79.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years. Caroline Moser Suggs, as well as their children Jeff Suggs and his wife Karen of Charleston, SC, Brian Suggs and his wife Mandi of Fayetteville, Ar and Jennifer Suggs Deuschle and her husband Matt of Dallas, TX. He is also survived by his niece Mary Maddox and husband Billy of Memphis, TN and six grandchildren: Arika Suggs Cox, Nathan Suggs, Caroline and Victoria Deuschle anfd Jake an Emily Cale. He was proceeded in death by his mother Juanita Pope Brown, his father Amon Wren Suggs, and his step-sister Deanna Lineberry.
Kenny was born November 13, 1939 in Memphis, TN. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1956-1960 aboard the USS Saratoga. He worked at the Schlitz Brewery in Memphis before moving to Rogers, AR in 1979 where he owned Rogers Blind Company. He retired to Hot Springs, AR in 2011.
Kenny was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed nothing more than being with his family and friends, and his story telling will remain legendary.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital in Memphis. For many years Kenny was a voluntary at the hospital where he spent time hugging sick children and handing out toys.
A celebration of his life will be held at Grub's Bar & Grill, 3001 Market St., Rogers, AR. March 30th from 3-5pm.
Online guest book at www.ashbyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 28, 2019