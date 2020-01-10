|
|
Kenneth Reid Roach
Memphis - Kenneth Reid Roach, age 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, January 9, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Memphis, TN.
Ken is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Donna Sue Whitlow Roach; children, Dr. C. David Roach (Linda) and Karen Roach Almand (Sam); and grandchildren Mary Kate Roach, David Roach, Ivy Almand and Ella Almand.
Ken was preceded in death by father, Grandville Roach; mother, Eula Williams Roach; sister, Rae Simerson; and four brothers, Billy, Harrison (Happy), Garnett, and Royce (Preacher).
Ken graduated from White Station High School. He earned a Bachelor's degree and a Law degree from Memphis State.
Ken was an Assistant DA with the Attorney General's office in Shelby County for over 30 years. He ran for office as a Criminal Court Judge in 1990. Ken took immense pride in his law career and dutifully provided justice to the city of Memphis.
Ken Roach enjoyed his family, friends, and neighbors of Blue Ridge Park. He was truly one of a kind and a lover of life. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather as well as a loyal friend. One of Ken's greatest joys was playing golf with his lifelong friends, but true to his selfless spirit, he always reserved Fridays to volunteer at the St. Vincent Depaul Soup Kitchen.
Ken is most well-known for his booming, contagious laugh. Other passions included Memphis Tigers football and basketball. But above all other passions was his wife, Donna Sue.
Family and friends may pay their respects for a visitation at the Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m.
Funeral service will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St. Vincent Depaul Soup Kitchen.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020