|
|
Kenneth Richard Eddleman
Germantown - Kenneth Richard Eddleman, passed away on August 4, 2019, in Germantown, Tennessee. Born in Aubrey, Arkansas on October 21, 1942, to Nell and Woodrow Eddleman. He graduated from Aubrey High School in 1960, attended Arkansas A & M College for 2 years, and then graduated from Memphis State University with a BBA. He spent 35 years with Owens Corning in sales and sales management where he received several awards. Kenneth was active member of the Germantown Kiwanis, and a 40-year member of the Germantown Country Club where he enjoyed playing golf with his friends. He was born on a farm, had a love for the outdoors, long walks, bike rides, some duck hunting or fly fishing, and anything outdoors. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Ruth Willbanks Eddleman, whom he was married for 55 years; one daughter, Amy Eddleman Johnson of Germantown, Tennessee; one granddaughter, Charlotte Johnson of Germantown, Tennessee; two brothers, Mike Eddleman of Conroe, Texas and Steve Eddleman of Bryant, Arkansas; as well as aunts, nieces, nephews, and several cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his one sister, Nina Eddleman Johnson. In lieu of flowers, the family request for memorial donations to be made to either Kosten Pancreatic Support (kostenfoundation.com) or to (stjude.org). Visitation was held on August 8, 2019, at Kingsway Christian Church in the Schaeffer Memorial Chapel, at 7887 Poplar Avenue, Germantown, Tennessee. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, 11:00 AM, at Marianna Memorial Park, Marianna Arkansas. Arrangements have been entrusted to Roller-Citizens Funeral Home - Marianna, and online condolences may be made at RollerFuneralHomes.com/Marianna.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 15, 2019