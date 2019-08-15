Services
Roller-Citizens Funeral Home
621 West Chestnut Street
Marianna, AR 72360
(870) 295-2528
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Marianna Memorial Park
Marianna, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Eddleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Richard Eddleman


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Richard Eddleman Obituary
Kenneth Richard Eddleman

Germantown - Kenneth Richard Eddleman, passed away on August 4, 2019, in Germantown, Tennessee. Born in Aubrey, Arkansas on October 21, 1942, to Nell and Woodrow Eddleman. He graduated from Aubrey High School in 1960, attended Arkansas A & M College for 2 years, and then graduated from Memphis State University with a BBA. He spent 35 years with Owens Corning in sales and sales management where he received several awards. Kenneth was active member of the Germantown Kiwanis, and a 40-year member of the Germantown Country Club where he enjoyed playing golf with his friends. He was born on a farm, had a love for the outdoors, long walks, bike rides, some duck hunting or fly fishing, and anything outdoors. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Ruth Willbanks Eddleman, whom he was married for 55 years; one daughter, Amy Eddleman Johnson of Germantown, Tennessee; one granddaughter, Charlotte Johnson of Germantown, Tennessee; two brothers, Mike Eddleman of Conroe, Texas and Steve Eddleman of Bryant, Arkansas; as well as aunts, nieces, nephews, and several cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his one sister, Nina Eddleman Johnson. In lieu of flowers, the family request for memorial donations to be made to either Kosten Pancreatic Support (kostenfoundation.com) or to (stjude.org). Visitation was held on August 8, 2019, at Kingsway Christian Church in the Schaeffer Memorial Chapel, at 7887 Poplar Avenue, Germantown, Tennessee. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, 11:00 AM, at Marianna Memorial Park, Marianna Arkansas. Arrangements have been entrusted to Roller-Citizens Funeral Home - Marianna, and online condolences may be made at RollerFuneralHomes.com/Marianna.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now