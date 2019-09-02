|
|
Kenneth Ryan Walker
- - Kenneth Ryan Walker, 46, passed away unexpectedly during a medical procedure on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was born July 27, 1973, in Little Rock, Arkansas to Berlen and Henrietta Walker. Kenneth was such a kind, motivating soul that was dedicated to helping everyone, whether it was just by conversation or helping with projects. He loved building computers, his dog Titan, and being outdoors with his guns. He was a Past Master of Berclair Lodge #771 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was also a member of the Memphis Scottish Rite, Memphis Knights of St. Andrew and the York Right at 4th and Court. He was a music enthusiast, as well as a singer/song writer and a member of his bands, 'Frown' and 'Subliminal Overtone'.
He left behind to cherish his memory; his Fiancé, Katie Gonzalez and her daughter, Adriana, that he loved as his own; father, Berlen Walker; mother, Henrietta Walker; brother, Kevin Walker; nephew, Nick Walker; seven uncles, Raymond McCoy, Harvey McCoy, Melvin McCoy, Tony McCoy, Gary Walker, Ricky Walker, and Daryle Walker; five aunts, Glenda Long, Regina Cox, Shirley Thacker, Sandra Robinson, Brenda Wyatt; a multitude of Masonic brothers and friends from all over the world. He is preceded by his grandparents, Maurice Walker, Martha Walker, Jack McCoy, and Dollie McCoy; and his uncles, Clifton McCoy, Jack McCoy, and Michael McCoy. Pall Bearers will be Michael Allsup, Ammar Ammar, Jason Maness, Todd Mullins, Mike Thorne and Brian Wilson. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 1 PM to 2 PM and the funeral service to follow at 2 PM at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home, West Memphis, AR. Interment will be at Crittenden Memorial Park, 2206 US-64, Marion, AR. Qui a mange toutes les tartes pop? Online condolences may be left at RollerFuneralHomes.com/WestMemphis
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 2, 2019