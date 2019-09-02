Services
Roller-Citizens Funeral Homes
201 N Pine
West Memphis, AR 72301
(870) 735-1000
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Roller-Citizens Funeral Homes
201 N Pine
West Memphis, AR 72301
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Roller-Citizens Funeral Homes
201 N Pine
West Memphis, AR 72301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Ryan Walker


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Ryan Walker Obituary
Kenneth Ryan Walker

- - Kenneth Ryan Walker, 46, passed away unexpectedly during a medical procedure on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was born July 27, 1973, in Little Rock, Arkansas to Berlen and Henrietta Walker. Kenneth was such a kind, motivating soul that was dedicated to helping everyone, whether it was just by conversation or helping with projects. He loved building computers, his dog Titan, and being outdoors with his guns. He was a Past Master of Berclair Lodge #771 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was also a member of the Memphis Scottish Rite, Memphis Knights of St. Andrew and the York Right at 4th and Court. He was a music enthusiast, as well as a singer/song writer and a member of his bands, 'Frown' and 'Subliminal Overtone'.

He left behind to cherish his memory; his Fiancé, Katie Gonzalez and her daughter, Adriana, that he loved as his own; father, Berlen Walker; mother, Henrietta Walker; brother, Kevin Walker; nephew, Nick Walker; seven uncles, Raymond McCoy, Harvey McCoy, Melvin McCoy, Tony McCoy, Gary Walker, Ricky Walker, and Daryle Walker; five aunts, Glenda Long, Regina Cox, Shirley Thacker, Sandra Robinson, Brenda Wyatt; a multitude of Masonic brothers and friends from all over the world. He is preceded by his grandparents, Maurice Walker, Martha Walker, Jack McCoy, and Dollie McCoy; and his uncles, Clifton McCoy, Jack McCoy, and Michael McCoy. Pall Bearers will be Michael Allsup, Ammar Ammar, Jason Maness, Todd Mullins, Mike Thorne and Brian Wilson. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 1 PM to 2 PM and the funeral service to follow at 2 PM at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home, West Memphis, AR. Interment will be at Crittenden Memorial Park, 2206 US-64, Marion, AR. Qui a mange toutes les tartes pop? Online condolences may be left at RollerFuneralHomes.com/WestMemphis
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now